Aug. 10, 1928 - Dec. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Ronald Williams, a longtime resident of Decatur, died December 14, 2022 at Suncoast Hospice in FL. He was 94. Ron and his wife, Louise, lived in Decatur for 64 years.

He was born in Peoria on August 10, 1928 to Frank and Bessie Hutton Williams. He grew up in West Peoria graduating from Peoria Woodruff High School at the age of 16. Ron and Louise Marie DeBrobander were married on September 4, 1948. She died December 26, 2019.

After graduating from high school, Ron began his career at Caterpillar in East Peoria as a part-time laborer moving castings in the yard. In 1945 he entered the 4-year Caterpillar Apprentice Program. Upon completion, he held several managerial positions in the East Peoria factory and subsequently started working on the Decatur Business Unit, helping to plan the Decatur facility. He came to Decatur in 1955 as a Machine Shop Superintendent. Ron was eventually promoted to Factory Manager in Building E and retired after 48 years - more service time than any other active Caterpillar Manager.

Ron was a naturally gifted athlete and enjoyed participating in many sports. He played high school baseball and continued playing ball after graduation in the Sunday morning league at Dozer Park in Peoria. Soon after moving to Decatur he took up golf and enjoyed playing often with Louise and his family, and with friends in numerous leagues at Hickory Point, Faries, and Scovill Golf Courses. An avid and accomplished golfer, he made three hole-in-ones during his lifetime. Ron also enjoyed bowling, running, fishing, and even ice-skating. In any and all endeavors he set a positive example of competitiveness and a strong work ethic. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Ron is survived by his children: Barbara McElyea, Reno, NV, Jackie Williams, St. Petersburg, FL, Ron Williams, Jr., St. Petersburg, FL, and Debra Donnelly (Patrick) Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Joy Wenberg (Ben), Carrie Buehler (Brian), Liz Schwab (Tyler), Jillian Williams, James Donnelly, and Cristin Picchietti (Jon); great-grandchildren: Ben, Jonah, Thomas, Callie, Harper and Brooklyn; brothers: Darwin Williams, Peoria and Ernie Williams, Bartonville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; son-in-law, Stewart D McElyea III; and brothers: Jack Williams and Orville Williams.

A memorial service will be held for Ron and Louise at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria this summer.

Ron's family wishes to thank his physician, Dr. David Long, and Nurse Mary at Suncoast Hospice.

Memorials be made in Ronald Williams' name to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, Mid-Pinellas, or the donor's charity of choice.