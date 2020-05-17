× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHELBYVILLE -- Ronnie Lee “Ron” Curry, 69, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in his residence.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Shelbyville or Cancer Care Center of Decatur and mailed to Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Ron was born on June 28, 1950 in Shelbyville, IL and attended Shelbyville High School, graduating in the Class of 1969. He worked as a production manager for P & H Manufacturing in Shelbyville until his retirement in July 2016. Ron was a member of the First Christian Church of Shelbyville. He married Mary Jo Stovall on August 17, 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughters, Missy Wink (Todd) of Beardstown, IL and Jessica Watton of Shelbyville, IL; son, Doug Curry (Rebecca) of Cayce, SC; son-in-law, Joe Hamlin of Beardstown, IL; grandchildren, Tylor Patterson (Kenzie), Landon Wink, Micah Wink, Madi Rhoades (Dustin), Sydnee Hamlin, Gracy Hamlin, Ryder Hamlin, Barid Curry and Arwin Curry; one great grandson, Liam Patterson; and his best bud, Henry.