HERRICK — Ronnie Ray Mathias, 69, of Herrick, IL passed away at 3:58 PM January 22, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway St., Shelbyville IL 62565. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Considering the circumstance, the family is requiring face masks be worn during all services.

Ron was born November 6, 1952 in Shelbyville, IL, to Maurice and Marceleen (Spear) Mathias. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended Spoon River Junior College. He was a self-employed farmer for 46-years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, Former Cowden-Herrick School District President and Board Member, Clinton All Out Drag Racing, National Hot Rod Association and Coles County Drag Racing. In 2021, Ron won first place in the Clinton All-Out-Pro Street Racing Class, which qualified him for the Indianapolis Nationals. This achievement was a lifelong dream of his. Ron loved to travel and had a passion for drag racing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters: Angie (Jeremy) Durham, St. Louis, MO, April (Brian) Ross, Terre Haute, IN and Ashley (Matt) Florey, Tower Hill; his loving sweetheart, Joanie Camfield-Boyd, Dalton City; her sons: William Camfield of Decatur, David Camfield, Findlay and Johnathan Camfield, Argenta; brother, Mike (Joyce) Mathias, Kenney; twin sister: Connie (Terry) Spencer, Dewitt; Mathias grandchildren: Kennedy, Colby, Alex, Isaac, Julia, Wade, Avery, and Wyatt; Camfield grandchildren: Faith, Dana, Richard III, Sadie, Amber, Dalton, David, Devin; Camfield great-granddaughter, Olivia; uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Clifton; brothers-in-law, John Clifton and John Shobe; nephew, Marc Mathias; Joanie's son, Richard Camfield and grandson, Jason Camfield.

Monetary donations in remembrance of Ron can be made to the Cowden-Herrick Educational Foundation – Ron Mathias (funds will be used toward an agricultural scholarship for a graduating senior).

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.