MOUNT ZION -- Ronnie Roberts, 74, of Mt. Zion, passed away Thursday, March 5th, at his home.

Ronnie was born in Fountainhead, TN, on November 2nd, 1945 to Ronald and Maxine (Bradley) Roberts. He married Pam Roberts on December 23rd, 1983: she survives.

He is survived by his three sons: Mark (Pam) Roberts of Morton, Jeff Roberts of Atlanta, GA, and Aaron (Kristen) Roberts, of Riverside, CA; two sisters: Connie (Gary) Larson of Decatur, Carol (Bob) Myers of Sullivan; and one brother: David (Paula) Roberts of Benton, KY; and two grandchildren, Anna and Ben. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ronnie will be held on Friday, March 13th, at 6:00 pm at New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur, 2606 IL-121, Decatur, IL 62526. An inurnment will take place at a later date at North Fork Cemetery in Decatur.

