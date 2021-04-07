DECATUR - Ronnie Verner Ballard, 67, of Decatur, IL passed away April 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Ronnie was born December 17, 1953 in Decatur, IL the son of Robert and Mildred (Mathis) Ballard.

Ronnie was a machine operator for Caterpillar Inc. He enjoyed music and played as a drummer in a band called Foundation of Soul.

Surviving are his siblings, Michael Ballard of Dallas, TX and Shela Ballard of Decatur, IL.

Homegoing services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday April 9, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Ronnie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#51747.