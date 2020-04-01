Rosalie Bockmann

DECATUR — Rosalie (Rose) Bockmann of Lee, MA died March 30, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center from aspiration pneumonia, exacerbated by multiple sclerosis.

Rose was 65-years old, born September 28, 1954 in Decatur, Illinois. She was the fifth child of Otis and Lucille Fears. Rose met the love of her life during her sophomore year at Stephen Decatur High School. She continued her education, majoring in psychology, sociology and religion at Millikin University in Decatur, graduating May 1976. Rose married Bob Bockmann the following December.

Rose worked at Macon County Rehabilitation Center and later was a reference librarian at the Decatur Public Library. She also held positions as Christian Education Director at several churches in Decatur and in Centerville, Ohio. One year following her marriage, Rose was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, valiantly coping and fighting through for the next 42-years. Rose stopped working in 1984, to have her only child, Matt. Although she intended to return to work following her son's entry into school, the M.S. had progressed too far.

