DECATUR — Rosalie Sattley, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

A service to honor and celebrate Rosalie’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Rosalie will be laid to rest in Point Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Rosalie was born on September 22, 1935 in Holliday, IL, the daughter of John M. and Ethel (Sweazy) Riley. She was a 1953 graduate of Cowden High School. She married Richard L. Sattley on March 19, 1977. Rosalie was an operator for Bell Telephone Company for 34 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Telephone Pioneers. Rosalie was the brightest star and was always the happiest person who never had a down day. She never met a person that didn’t become her friend. Rosalie had two shih tzus that she loved very much.

Surviving are her husband: Richard L. Sattley of Decatur, IL; step-son: Bruce R. Sattley of San Ramon, CA; brothers: Ralph E. Riley of Cowden, IL and John D. Riley of Monticello, IL; step-grandsons: Ethan and Wyatt Sattley; sister-in-law: Wilma Riley of Beecher City, IL.