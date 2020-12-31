DECATUR - Rosalind Kay Brady, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Rosalind was born on July 2, 1938 in Macomb, IL, the daughter of F.B. and Dorothy Thiele. Rosalind held several jobs during her life. She was a waitress at the Blue Mo Cafe, a secretary for her dad at the Maroa Grade School, admitting clerk at St. Mary's Hospital, a secretary at Caterpillar Tractor in Decatur and a secretary at McCarthy, Rowden and Baker Law Office in Decatur.

Rosalind is survived by her three sons: Kris (Kathleen) Wattelet of Pontiac, Colin Brady of Decatur, and Ryan Brady of Decatur; sister, Peggy J. Moma of Blue Mound; brother: James F. (Janet) Thiele of Forsyth; sister, Brenda L. (Terry) Cinotte of Appleton, WI; granddaughters: Jessica (Justin) Evans of St. Paul, MN, Jolene (Brad) Ferris of Forest Lake, MN and Gabrielle (Jesse) Snyder of Centerville, IA; four great grandchildren: Toby, Savannah, Bennett and Isla; many nieces and nephews; cousins: Joe (Norma) Thiele, Billy (Barb) Thiele, Linda (Ron) Bartlet, Eric (Lynette) Thiele, Greg (Barb) Thiele, Craig Mitchell and Bobby (Janice) Mitchel.