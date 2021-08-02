MONTICELLO — Roscoe M. "Ross" Brady, DDS, 78, of Monticello, IL, passed away on July 31, 2021 at his home. He was born March 20, 1943 in Decatur, IL, the son of Carl and Mabel (Dudley) Brady.

He is survived by his wife, Sara (Lindsay) Brady of Monticello; son, Steven Brady of Monticello; daughters: Amy (Doug) Watson of Brownsburg, IN, Mary Brady of Decatur, and Susanna Trice of Monticello; grandchildren: Reed Watson, Tyler Watson, Spencer Watson, Eli Sorensen, Emily Sorensen, Madison Trice, and Lindsay Trice; brothers: Michael Brady of Houston, TX, and Darrell Brady of Rochester, NY; and sister, Diane Muss of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda Moehrbach.

Roscoe graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1976. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Golf Club, former member of the Dewitt/Piatt Bi-County Board of Health, and past president of the Monticello Rotary Club. He was an avid runner, which led him to be the Director of the Sage City 10,000 for several years. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf along with watching Illini football and basketball games. Above all else, Roscoe loved attending his grandsons' sporting events.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials be made to the Kirby Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.