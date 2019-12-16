DECATUR — Rose Alice Kreig, 92, of Decatur, IL ascended into Heaven on December 15, 2019.
Alice was born on February 8, 1927. She graduated from Decatur Macon County School of Nursing and then married John Bill Kreig in 1948. They resided in the house John built in Elwin for 48 years. Alice worked as an R.N. at St. Mary's Hospital for 28 years before retiring. She was active in the Elwin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, bridge clubs and St. Mary's Retirees Group. Alice was also a HUGE St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.
She and John both loved their cabin at Lake Sara in Effingham, IL where they crappie fished, enjoyed pinochle, dominos and watched their grandchildren grow up. Alice and John entered Imboden Creek Gardens Assisted Living in 2005. John Bill passed in 2008 right before their 60th wedding anniversary. Alice resided happily with the wonderful staff and fellow residents that became part of her family.
Special thanks to Dr. M. Khan, Imboden Creek Gardens, Harbour Light Hospice and the Susie Brinkoetter Bird Caregivers who all compassionately cared for Alice.
Alice leaves her youngest brother: John Hartwig of Taylorville, IL; children: Rex (Heidi) Kreig of Houston, TX, Sharyn (Gary) Morgan of Fort Myers, FL; beloved grandchildren: Allison (Jim) Matusin and Tyler (Sarah) Morgan all of Decatur, IL; Alice especially enjoyed her great grandchildren: Olivia Rose Matusin, J.P. Matusin and Johnny Morgan. She also enjoyed the company of many special nieces and nephews.
She will be missed for her joyful smile, playful nature and her never ending supply of gumdrops.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Imboden Gardens and graveside services at Berea Church Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
