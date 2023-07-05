March 29, 1931 - July 3, 2023

Rose Ann Shade Stringer Belcher passed away on July 3, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Rose was born on March 29, 1931 in Carlinville, IL. She was the eight of nine children born to Clarence Shade and Grace Shade-Arehart. Rose married George Thomas Stringer on May 6, 1950. They had a daughter, Debra, and a son, James. Mr. Stringer died in February 1971. Rose married Thomas Lavern Belcher on October 20, 1984. He had a daughter and three sons with his first wife Kathryn who passed away. Thomas passed away on June 25, 2013. Rose often said that her love of God and her faith helped her through many rough times in her life. She loved and enjoyed her blended family and was proud of their many accomplishments.

Throughout the years she worked at Borg Warner, Firestone, and she retired from General Electric. Rose loved to dance, write poetry, travel, and her family. She and her husband Tom, spent 26 winters in Mission, TX. They made friends from many US states, Canada, and Mexico. Rose was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She also belonged to the Farm Bureau and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra (James) Henderson of Cerro Gordo; stepdaughter, Sharon (Gary) Spinner of Mt. Zion; step-sons: Allen (Colleen) Belcher of Jacksonville, Randy (fiancee Kim Finney) of Decatur; and step-daughter-in-law, Cheryl Belcher. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (plus another on the way).

Preceding her in death were both husbands; her son James; her parents; four sisters; four brothers; and one step-son, Ronnie Belcher.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM with visitation two hours before the service. Interment will be in Friends Creek Cemetery.

Memorials to Macon County Honor Guard (American Legion) and Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.