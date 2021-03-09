Rose Anna Crawley

Rose was born on February 5, 1947 in Oconee, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde Ewin Hicks and Mildred Virginia (Eller) Hicks. Rose married Raymond Larry Dean Crawley on October 24, 1968. She was a homemaker with young children, then returned to the workforce in real estate and later in receiving and delivery at Sears. She was active in her community by serving on the Bethany School Board and as an officer of the Bethany Band Boosters during the 1980s, serving on a multitude of committees and fundraisers to see the Marching Mustangs go to Florida. She was known for her generous spirit, being a wonderful cook, loving wife, mother, and grandma, who loved her sons-in-law as her own. Rose was a very gentle, kind soul to all who knew her. Rose loved her family above all else, especially her grandchildren.