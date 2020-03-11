DECATUR -- Rose L. Eaton, 84, of Decatur, Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village in Decatur.

Rose was born in Decatur, IL on June 26, 1935 to Carl Everett and Rosalie (Starr) Eaton. She was raised by her grandparents Hershel and Veva Eaton.

She is survived by her brother: Dean Eaton of Mt. Zion; her cousin: Donna (Bolt) Wilson of Roy, UT and good friends and neighbors: Mike and Cretta Bundy of Decatur.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her dog, Buddy.

Rose worked in the Lab at St. Mary's Hospital for 30 years. She enjoyed jig saw puzzles, word find games, animals and loved gardening and flowers.

Cremation services have been provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be left to a charity of the donor's Choice. The family of Rose L Eaton is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, leave condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

