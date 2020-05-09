× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Rose Marie (Morse) Parks, 78, of Appleville, Illinois, passed away surrounded by her children and loved ones at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service for Rose will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the animal rescue of the donor's choice.

Rose was born on July 25, 1941, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Clayton J. Morse and Isla Marie (Sill) Morse. She married Dale Kent Parks in 1962. He survives.

Rose worked at Grigoleit and the Holiday Inn in Decatur, Illinois, and also at the Niantic-Harristown High School. She loved mushroom hunting and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her home and kitchen were always open for family and friends, but her favorite job was helping raise her grandchildren who were the highlight of her life. She will be dearly missed by her family.