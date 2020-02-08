Rose Marie (Spellman) Knott

Rose was born July 31, 1938, in Shelbyville, IN. To Fred and Mata Marie (Kettler) Spellman. They moved to Illinois when she was a young girl. Rose grew up in the Riverside Baptist Church where she remained a member until her death. She was a faithful servant of God for many years in this church. Many will remember her as their AWANA leader. She has taught many children from young to teens over her fifty years of AWANA service. Her family will remember her smile, she always had on her face and the many ways she gave her time to each and everyone. She instilled the importance of God and family in us all. She attended functions and activities of her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandson.