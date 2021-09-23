DECATUR — Rose Mary Bradford, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away on September 17, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Rose Mary was born on April 19, 1928 in Charleston, IL the daughter of Asa Denzil and Ethel May (Woodyard) Hill. Rose Mary married Ted C. Bradford on May 5, 1952. Ted passed away on June 17, 2005. Rose Mary is survived by three grandchildren: Chardell Bond, Chase Brown, and Ciara Bond; and three great-grandchildren. Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents, son Stephen Ray Bradford; daughter Shelley Rose Bradford; two brothers and one sister.

Rose Mary was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur, where she was active in Rebekah Circle. Rose Mary was a teacher for many years, retiring in 1990. She was an avid supporter and fan of the Fine Arts. She enjoyed working in her yard and garden, camping, quilting and visiting with friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Memorial services to celebrate Rose Mary's life will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur. Private family burial will take place in Arthur Cemetery in Arthur, IL. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements.