DECATUR - Rose Mary Wolfe went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born in rural Gridley, IL on March 12, 1922 to Ross and Ruth (Harvey) Bennett. After graduating from El Paso Township High School, Rose Mary worked briefly in retail and secretarial positions before she enlisted and proudly served with the U.S. Navy WAVES as a dental technician, primarily at Quantico Marine Base.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Following WWII, Rose Mary married Donald Wolfe and lived briefly in Roanoke, IL, then Peoria where they had children Carol Jean and Jerry Glenn. Decatur became home in 1955 and has remained so.

Rose Mary was predeceased by her parents, husband Donald, son Jerry, five brothers, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by daughter Carol (Bob) Schafer of Loudon, TN; daughter-in-law Linda (Sutton) Wolfe; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth (Juanita) Bennett of Billings, MT.

Visitation will be held Friday (May 28, 2021) from 5:00-7:00 PM at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday (May 29, 2021) at Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., Decatur, with visitation one-half hour before services. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to a charity of choice.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.