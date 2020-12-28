DECATUR - Rosella Ida Butler, 87, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Moundford Free Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials may be made in Rosella's honor to Moundford Free Methodist Church. Due to current mitigations, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Rosella was born December 20, 1933, in Decatur, daughter of Phineas E. and Donna Belle (Barnett) Moore. She married Alvin L. Butler, Sr. October 25, 1953 in Decatur.

Rosella was a member of Moundford Free Methodist Church. She worked for Parkway Cleaners for five years and also worked at Pride Cleaners and was a bus driver for Warrensburg/Latham school district. Rosella enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and working puzzles.

Rosella is survived by her husband Alvin of 67 years; children: Sondra Kay (Darrell) Baker of Argenta, Alvin, Jr. (Luitgard) of Decatur, and Rosena (Mark) Cook of Argenta; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and sisters: Iola M. Beck and Donna Kaye White, both of Decatur.