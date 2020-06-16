SHELBYVILLE — Roselyn Marie Pennycuff, 87, of Shelbyville passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Shelbyville.
She was born December 14, 1932 in Tower Hill to Joseph Luther & Marie Emma (Specht) Perry. Roselyn was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and Eastern Illinois University, where she attained BS and MS degrees. She married C.A. Pennycuff in 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1977.
Roselyn was an educator in Shelbyville schools her entire 50-year teaching career, working with students at Main Street School, retiring in 2005. She was an avid reader and antiques collector, amassing an impressive collection of Admiral Dewey memorabilia and pattern glass.
She and her beloved companion of 28 years, Duane Chamberlain, enjoyed traveling around the state to attend Fall festivals and events where they searched for “unique” antiques, ate good food and reunited with many friends they had made over the years.
Roselyn is survived by her cousin, Lorene Roadarmel; special friends: Mike & Dianne Shallenberger, Tom & Jane Rood, and Kenny & Betty Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Penny”; companion, Duane Chamberlain, who died in 2006; 2 step brothers and 1 step sister.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the staff of Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the love and attention given to Roselyn over the eleven years she resided there.
Cremation rites will be accorded and private internment will be in Price Cemetery, Oconee at a later date. Memorials in Roselyn's honor may be made to the Main Street School Library Fund and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.www.mdfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.