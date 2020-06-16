× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Roselyn Marie Pennycuff, 87, of Shelbyville passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Shelbyville.

She was born December 14, 1932 in Tower Hill to Joseph Luther & Marie Emma (Specht) Perry. Roselyn was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and Eastern Illinois University, where she attained BS and MS degrees. She married C.A. Pennycuff in 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1977.

Roselyn was an educator in Shelbyville schools her entire 50-year teaching career, working with students at Main Street School, retiring in 2005. She was an avid reader and antiques collector, amassing an impressive collection of Admiral Dewey memorabilia and pattern glass.

She and her beloved companion of 28 years, Duane Chamberlain, enjoyed traveling around the state to attend Fall festivals and events where they searched for “unique” antiques, ate good food and reunited with many friends they had made over the years.

Roselyn is survived by her cousin, Lorene Roadarmel; special friends: Mike & Dianne Shallenberger, Tom & Jane Rood, and Kenny & Betty Chamberlain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Penny”; companion, Duane Chamberlain, who died in 2006; 2 step brothers and 1 step sister.