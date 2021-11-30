DECATUR — Rosemary Jean Johnson, age 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, IL. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with burial in Edgar Cemetery.

She was born October 6, 1932, in Paris, IL. The daughter of the late Delbert Keltz and Erma McGuinn Keltz. She was first married to Max Ashley, he preceded her in death. She married Ray Johnson on March 13, 1967. He preceded her in death.

Rosemary worked many years for her husband Ray at several Country Clubs including the Elks clubs in Paris, Southside country club in Decatur, clubs in Springfield and Peoria. She also enjoyed making photo albums for her family, loved her cats and all animals.

She is survived by her children: Mick (Glenna) Ashley of Decatur, IL, and Max (Kathy) Ashley of Decatur, IL; her sisters: Ruthie Erwin of Paris, IL, Sharon Griffen Waltrip of Paris, IL; her three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Rosemary is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Rosie is a very kind and special lady. She is the best mom and grandma who will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information and online condolences please go to www.stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.