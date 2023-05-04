Feb. 14, 1942 - May 1, 2023

SULLIVAN — Rosemary Kneller, 81, of Sullivan, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:29 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Make-A-Wish Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation.

Rosemary was born on February 14, 1942, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Everett Elmer and Neva Velma Barker Stirrett. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1960 and earned her Associates Degree from Lake Land College, Mattoon, IL. She married Richard D. Kneller on March 12, 1961. They were married for 57 years at the time of his passing on April 17, 2018. Rosemary was a beautician and owned and operated the Style Shoppe in Shelbyville for many years. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosemary also enjoyed playing dominos and cards with her neighbors.

She is survived by her children: Sarah Kuhns (Paul) of Sullivan, IL, Lori Sellers (James) of Coldwater, MS, and Richard D. Kneller, Jr. (Amy) of Marstons Mills, MA; brother, Jim Stirrett (Marilyn) of Nashville, TN; brother-in-law, Roy Hubner of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Betty Stirrett of Sullivan, IL; grandchildren: Zacc Brachbill, Trey Kneller, Megan Chupp (Dan), Colie Kuhns, Tory Good (Trevor), Samantha Hummel (Stephen), Erin Furr (Dallas Saunders); and great-grandchildren: Whitley, Cooper, Hattie and Henly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers: Tom Stirrett, Roger Stirrett (Yvonne) and Charles Stirrett; and sister, Marlene Hubner.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.