May 3, 1926 - May 30, 2023

HILLSBORO, Oregon — Rosemary Loveless passed away on May 30, 2023, at home with her family by her side after recently having celebrated her 97th birthday on May 3, 2023.

She was a California girl, born in Pasadena to Howard and Viola Beatrice (Jostes) Sheppard and was the eldest of three children. When she was eight years old, her family moved to Blue Mound, IL, to be with family and to farm.

Rosemary graduated from Blue Mound High School in 1945, attended cosmetology school and became a licensed hairdresser in Decatur, IL. She married a Warrensburg boy, William (Bill) Loveless, whom she met through 4-H and Rural Youth activities. He was the love of her life, and their wedding was on November 25, 1948, at the country church of Bethel Methodist near Blue Mound, IL. She and her husband raised two children and farmed for nearly 40 years in the Warrensburg, Harristown, and Blue Mound areas.

Rosemary loved teaching others. She was a 4-H leader and taught many members how to sew. As a volunteer with the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 20 years, she taught CPR to community members. At Sharon United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School classes, in addition to being a church board member and a District officer with the United Methodist Women. Rosemary was a 50-year member and former Worthy Matron of the Illini Chapter of Eastern Star. And, she was active in the Hillsboro United Methodist Church, following her move to Oregon.

Rosemary enjoyed quilting, embroidering, cross stitching, and gardening. Her home was always surrounded by colorful flowers.

Rosemary was kind in spirit and generous with family and friends, as well as with numerous church and charitable organizations. Rosemary had many roles in life, although her favorite was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Bill moved to Oregon to be with their children and young granddaughter in 2001. She was happiest when having family around her.

Rosemary is survived and ever in the hearts of her son, Howard; daughter, Peggy; and granddaughter, Annelise Loveless; as well as her sister, Leona Bray; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, William Sheppard; sister-in-law, Martha Sheppard; and brother-in-law, Kenn Bray.

Services for Rosemary's celebration of life are being held at Sharon United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL, at 2:00 p.m. on August 25, 2023. Rosemary has been interred at Macon County Memorial Park near Decatur, IL, alongside her husband.