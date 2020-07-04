× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOVINGTON - Roxie LaVerne Davis, 100, of Lovington, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home in Lovington.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Lovington First Christian Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

LaVerne is survived by her daughter, SuzAnne Parrott of Lovington; sons, John Davis of Lovington and Gary (Carla) Davis of Herrick; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Harold (Joshie) Cheatham.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Robert Davis, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roxie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.