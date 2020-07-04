Roxie LaVerne Davis
0 entries

Roxie LaVerne Davis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roxie LaVerne Davis

LOVINGTON - Roxie LaVerne Davis, 100, of Lovington, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home in Lovington.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Lovington First Christian Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

LaVerne is survived by her daughter, SuzAnne Parrott of Lovington; sons, John Davis of Lovington and Gary (Carla) Davis of Herrick; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Harold (Joshie) Cheatham.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Robert Davis, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roxie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News