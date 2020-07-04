LOVINGTON - Roxie LaVerne Davis, 100, of Lovington, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home in Lovington.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Lovington First Christian Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
LaVerne is survived by her daughter, SuzAnne Parrott of Lovington; sons, John Davis of Lovington and Gary (Carla) Davis of Herrick; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Harold (Joshie) Cheatham.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Robert Davis, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.
For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.