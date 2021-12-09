DECATUR — Roy A. Godfrey, 64, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in his home.
Roy was born April 17, 1957, in Long Beach, CA, the son of William and Reva (Glass) Godfrey. He was previously employed at ADM. Roy married Laura E. Ralph on August 31, 1991. She preceded him in death.
Roy is survived by his brother, Bill (Jennifer) Godfrey; and stepchildren; step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, a stepson, and a nephew.
No services are planned.
Arrangements made by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, IL. To view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories, please visit www.dawson-wikoff.com.
