PORTAGE, Wisconsin — Our beloved uncle, Roy A. Thompson, age 102, went to be with his Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Roy was born on December 12, 1918, in Portage, Wisconsin to Arthur and Lydia (Betts) Thompson. Along with his sister, Marie, the family moved to Wichita, Kansas when he was about 8 years old. Eight years later, they returned to Portage, where he graduated from high school. Roy worked at Winkler Auto Supply until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps (later known as the US Air Force) in October of 1940. He attended the Airplane Mechanics school and upon graduation was kept on as an instructor. He taught for about 18 months and then continued his education in Minnesota, learning about a super charger control used on B-17 and B-24 bombers. Roy became a supervisor of about 15 instructors who taught others how to use that control. He held that position until his discharge in November of 1945.

While still in the service he married Pauline (Schulte) in 1945. She was living in Decatur, Illinois, so they made their home there upon his discharge from service. They had one son, David.