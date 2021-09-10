KENNEY — Roy E. Coppenbarger, 88 of Kenney, IL passed away September 8, 2021 at Manor Court in Clinton, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rev. Fr. James Henning Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be at 9:30 – 10:30 am, Wednesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Roy was born June 19, 1933 in Hallsville, IL, the son of Marion Luther and Ida Cordelia (Brittin) Coppenbarger. He graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1958 and later earned a Master's Degree from ISU. He married his wife of sixty-two years Donna Frances Fitzpatrick on June 28, 1958 and they lived in Kenney for fifty-two years. She passed away August 1, 2020. Roy taught drafting in Decatur and Springfield schools until 1975 and was an insurance broker in Kenney for forty-eight years. He raced motorcycles, enjoyed photography, traveling with his family, and loved listening to audio books. He was a gifted mechanic and appreciated automobiles of all types. He was a member of the VFW and the Kenney-Hallsville American Legion Post #1133.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Frances Coppenbarger of Bourbonnais, IL; also surviving are sisters-in-law: Kathryn (Fred) Norman of Springfield, Margaret Long of Pittsboro, IN, Marilyn Fitzpatrick of Pawnee, Michele (Michael) Thompson of Springfield; and brothers-in-law: Dale (Peggy) of Effingham, James (Sue) of Wickenburg, AZ, Robert "Willie" (Debbie) of Alva, OK, and Jerry of Franklin; sisters-in-law: Jean Ann Fitzpatrick and Carole Fitzpatrick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his long-time caregiver, Bobbi Morse of Kenney.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wilbur (Barbara), Roger (Carol), Ronald, and Donald (Iva); brothers-in-law Joseph Fitzpatrick, Hershel Fitzpatrick, and Richard Long and sisters-in-law Dorothy and Wilma Fitzpatrick.

Memorials may be made to the Kenney Heritage Association.