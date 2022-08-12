 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roy E. Patrick

LOVINGTON — Roy E. Patrick, 83, of Lovington, IL,. passed away at 12:26 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Private funeral service will be held at the Lovington Church of God on Monday, August 15, 2022. Burial will be in the Keller Cemetery in Lovington. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials suggested to the Lovington Fire and Ambulance Service.

To view Roy's full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

