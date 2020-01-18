DECATUR -- Roy Eugene (Gene) Hartwig, age 87, died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at ThedaCare surrounded by his family. He was born in Decatur, IL, on October 20, 1932 to Roy Glenn and Birdie Hartwig. Roy married Gloria Hambrecht at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur, IL on April 11, 1951.

He was a Korean War veteran serving in the US Army, first with the Illinois National Guard and then with the 65th Combat Engineers of the 25th Infantry Division. He was a Production Manager for F. W. Means & Co. in Decatur, IL, and transferred to Appleton, WI, in 1966. Gene was a member of the Masonic Lodge Order #51 in Appleton. He was a long-standing member and elder of the Kimberly Presbyterian Church. He served the VFW 10544 in Combined Locks as chaplain.

Gene will be sadly missed by his wife, Gloria, and children, Pamela (Paul) Dubé, Raleigh, NC; Cheryl Hartwig, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and Randall (Peggy) Hartwig, Marshfield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Andrea (Tom) Hill, New Orleans, LA; Michael (Bianca) Dubé, Garner, NC; Jeffrey (Katie) Dubé, Apex, NC; Anthony Hartwig, Marshfield, WI; and Abigale Hartwig, Marshfield, WI. Also, surviving is his sister, Doris (Robert) Banning, Longmont, CO.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the medical staff at ThedaCare for the compassionate care they provided.

Services were already held.

