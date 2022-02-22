SULLIVAN — Roy W. Book, 82, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:09 p.m. Sunday February 20, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 26, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mark Bjornbak officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with military rites conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials are suggested to Sullivan First Baptist Church or to the Cancer Care Center of Decatur. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Roy was born October 6, 1939 in Jefferson County, the son of Gale Walton and Mildred Taylor Book. He had been an electrician for AE Staley Company in Decatur and was a member of the Sullivan First Baptist Church. Roy served as a military policeman in the U. S. Army. He married Marilyn L. Schmidt on August 4, 1990 in Lovington, and she preceded him in death on July 29, 2021.

Surviving are his children: Sharon (Fred) Jones and Diana (Tim) Wilson both of Decatur; brothers: Donald (Betty) Book of Sullivan, Samuel (Florence) Book of Itasca, Eddie (Mildred) Book of Cockeryville, Maryland, Harry Book of Moweaqua, Bobby (Linda) Book of Bethany, Marvin (Cheryl) Book of Sullivan; sisters: Rosella Denton of Montreal, Missouri, Velma (Ken) Thomason of St. Elmo, Alma (Steve) Ayers of Charleston and Patty (Keith) Hines of Dalton City; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother.