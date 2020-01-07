WAPELLA --Rozanne Karr 96 of Wapella, IL passed away 3:51 A.M. January 6, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Fr. Geoff Horton Celebrant. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 3 – 7 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rosary at 7 PM. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or DOVE.
Rozanne was born December 17, 1923 in Des Moines, IA the daughter of Edwin Lloyd and Margaret (Roan) Tenny. She married John Mayo Karr April 7, 1942 in Pine Lawn, MO. He passed away February 23, 1998.
Rozanne is survived by her children Jo Ann, John “Danny” (Sue), Dwayne (Debbie), Dwight, Durwood “Woody” (Shirley), Alyce, Rita (John) Spencer, Dale (Carla), Dottie (Mike) Anderson, Loretta (Ed) Van Houten, Millie Humes, Peggy Tippett, Dean, Darrell (Brenda), Doyle (Tamara), Elizabeth Cunningham, David, and Amy (Rick) Rueff. Also forty-six grandchildren, sixty-five great grandchildren, and one brother, John Tenny, Pacific City, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; son Richard “Dick” Karr; and three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Mary V. McKendy, Edwin Durwood Tenny, Joseph Tenny, and Margaret “Peggy” Frost.
