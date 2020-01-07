Rozanne Karr
0 entries

Rozanne Karr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rozanne Karr

WAPELLA --Rozanne Karr 96 of Wapella, IL passed away 3:51 A.M. January 6, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Fr. Geoff Horton Celebrant. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 3 – 7 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rosary at 7 PM. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or DOVE.

Rozanne was born December 17, 1923 in Des Moines, IA the daughter of Edwin Lloyd and Margaret (Roan) Tenny. She married John Mayo Karr April 7, 1942 in Pine Lawn, MO. He passed away February 23, 1998.

Rozanne is survived by her children Jo Ann, John “Danny” (Sue), Dwayne (Debbie), Dwight, Durwood “Woody” (Shirley), Alyce, Rita (John) Spencer, Dale (Carla), Dottie (Mike) Anderson, Loretta (Ed) Van Houten, Millie Humes, Peggy Tippett, Dean, Darrell (Brenda), Doyle (Tamara), Elizabeth Cunningham, David, and Amy (Rick) Rueff. Also forty-six grandchildren, sixty-five great grandchildren, and one brother, John Tenny, Pacific City, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; son Richard “Dick” Karr; and three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Mary V. McKendy, Edwin Durwood Tenny, Joseph Tenny, and Margaret “Peggy” Frost.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family of Rozanne Karr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Calvert Funeral Homes - Clinton Chapel
201 S. Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rozanne's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
320 S. Locust Street
Wapella, IL 61777
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rozanne's Service begins.
Jan 10
Rosary Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
Calvert Funeral Homes - Clinton Chapel
201 S. Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rozanne's Rosary Service begins.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News