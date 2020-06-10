FINDLAY — Rozella Mae Andes, 99, of Findlay, IL passed away quietly on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the comfort of her daughter's home. She had been in declining health for some time with dementia.
Rozella was born on August 3, 1920, in her country home south of Findlay, the daughter of Luther and Siddie (Olive) Hendricks. She graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1938. Rozella worked at Haines & Essick Co. in Decatur, IL as a clerk and bookkeeper. Later she worked as a housekeeper and childcare provider. She was also a homemaker. She enjoyed embroidery, painting outdoor décor, collecting recipes, and caring for her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Findlay, IL.
Rozella is survived by her two daughters: Brenda K. Wheeler and husband, Fritz of Oblong, IL and Sandra S. Authenrieth of Findlay, IL; six grandchildren: Laura Huber-Tippit and Jeff McRoberts of Mattoon, IL, Erick and Haylie Wheeler of Sumner, IL, Heidi Wheeler and Jeremy Foulk of Athens, IL, Elizabeth and Stephen Piersall of Pearland, TX, Rachel and Punsisi Dayaratne of Myrtle Beach, SC, BreAnne and Nick Martin of Gonzales, LA; nine great-grandchildren: Ridge and Paige Tippit, Janie Tippit and Josh Michael and Garrett Tippit, Max and Mollee Cook, Lincoln and Londyn Piersall, Nora Dayaratne, Cooper Martin; two great-great-granddaughters: Anabella Rose Tippit and Rubie Jean with a third great-great-granddaughter expected in October. Rozella was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Sam Authenrieth; brother, David Hendricks; sister-in-law, Winnie Hendricks; niece, Diana Leathers; nephew, Tim Hendricks and two infant great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Rozella's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Findlay, IL with Reverend Richard Hargrave officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made in Rozella's name to the First Christian Church in Findlay, IL. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Findlay, IL is assisting the family.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Rozella's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
