FINDLAY — Rozella Mae Andes, 99, of Findlay, IL passed away quietly on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the comfort of her daughter's home. She had been in declining health for some time with dementia.

Rozella was born on August 3, 1920, in her country home south of Findlay, the daughter of Luther and Siddie (Olive) Hendricks. She graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1938. Rozella worked at Haines & Essick Co. in Decatur, IL as a clerk and bookkeeper. Later she worked as a housekeeper and childcare provider. She was also a homemaker. She enjoyed embroidery, painting outdoor décor, collecting recipes, and caring for her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Findlay, IL.