DECATUR -- Rozetta Jane Collins, 79, of Decatur, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, went to be the Lord and Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020, in her home.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rozetta Collins will be 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. The family of Rozetta Collins is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

