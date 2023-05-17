Ruben D. Yutzy
ARTHUR - Ruben D. Yutzy, 90, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 2:04 AM on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Arthur home.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the North Vine Mennonite Church, 312 North Vine St., Arthur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the church. Pastor Brian Petersheim and Pastor Mike Helmuth will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To view Ruben's full obituary or to leave a condolence for his family please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
