Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the North Vine Mennonite Church, 312 North Vine St., Arthur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the church. Pastor Brian Petersheim and Pastor Mike Helmuth will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.