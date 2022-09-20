April 9, 1932 - Sept. 19, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Rubie Rucker Tindall, age 90, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. Rubie was born April 9, 1932 in Oran, MO to Norval Anderson and Nancy B. (Wilson) Tindall. He joined the Naval Reserves while in high school in Oran. He transferred to the U.S. Navy and served until December 1954 where he earned 11 medals and eight ribbons. He was most proud of his Good Conduct Medal. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1958. He later received a Master's Degree from Eastern Illinois University in August 1974.

Rubie married Nancy Carlyn Gibbs on May 25, 1956 in Morley, MO. She went to be with the Lord in November of 2018.

Surviving are two sons: Keith (Debbie) and Eugene (Anne); grandchildren: Jamie (Clay) Schumacher, Aaron (Kelly) Tindall, Sara (Tyler) Allbright and Allison Tindall; great-grandchildren: Grace, JoJo, Claire, Will and Ian. One son, Kevin, preceded him in death. His parents preceded him in death along with three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his brother, Arburn.

Rubie retired in 1992 after teaching 27 years in the Macon School District. While at Macon Schools he taught Jr. High Science. He was also an assistant coach for basketball and football and coached Jr. High boys and girls track for many years. He taught nine years in Missouri before moving to Illinois.

Rubie was employed for ten years by Rath Packing Co. and DeKalb Seed Corn for 24 years during summers.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Zion where he served in various capacities.

He was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 99, Decatur, IL and a member of the Charles Parlier Chapter 24 Korean War Veterans Association of Decatur.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Baptist Children's Home and Family Service https://bchfs.com/ in Rubie's name.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.