Ruby E. Schroat

Ruby E. Schroat (Miss Ruby) passed away February 11, 2022.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Summit Avenue Baptist Church at 11: 00 AM. Come and share your fond memories of Miss Ruby.

Memorials may be made to Summit Avenue Baptist Church.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

