DECATUR — Known as "Miss Ruby", the Angels came in quietly the early morning of February 11, 2022 and took our Miss Ruby to Heaven. Ruby Elaine Schroat was born July 24, 1936 to Everett and Eleanor Schroat. Her calling and joy were the kids she took care of for 50 years. She started at Decatur Day Care, then opened her own nursery school – Little Boy and Girl Land. She also taught at Richland, ABC, and retired from Headstart.

She is survived by sisters Maxine Schroat of Decatur and Sally (Billy) Rueff of Harristown; brothers: Everett (Linda) Schroat of Dalton City, Thomas (Patricia) Schroat; and several wonderful nieces & nephews and their families.

She was preceded by her parents, sister Mary Holmes, nephew Brian Schroat.

Ruby was a member of Summer Avenue Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank all the Hospice ladies and Dr. Dean Davis for their excellent care of Ruby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Summit Avenue Baptist Church.

