DECATUR — Ruby Helen Cook, 96, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 at her family residence.

Ruby was born March 12, 1924 to Cleveland C and Minerva J. Mershon Haws. Ruby married Harry M. Cook, Sr on Sept. 20, 1942.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 78 years, Harry; her son, Harry M. “Rocky” (Janice) Cook, Jr of Decatur; daughter, Marylou Cook Hay of Plymouth, Minnesota; granddaughter, Shelley Grotjan Jones (Shawn Shelby) of Decatur; grandsons: Trey (Julie) Cook of Cary, North Carolina; Chad (Beth) Campbell of Decatur; Troy Shepherd of Decatur; Christopher Hay of Plymouth, Minnesota; great grandsons: Jared and Matt Suzewits; Kaylee and Grace Campbell and Elizabeth Cook; sister-in-law, Marilyn Haws and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: David, Junior, Benny and Jimmie Haws; sisters: Zelda Neeley, Dorothy Harbour, Mary Thimens, Judy Arndt, and Jeannie Kay, and her son, Thomas L. “Tommy” Cook.

Ruby was crowned May Queen of Centennial in 1939 and graduated from Decatur High School in 1942. She was president of Roach, Johns Hill and Eisenhower PTA's, president of Decatur City Council PTA, and president of Decatur Association of Educational Secretaries. She was a member of the Secretaries Association negotiating team multiple times.