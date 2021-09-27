DECATUR — Ruby Irene Ferguson, age 87, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Ruby was born to Charles and Edna Sparks on July 7, 1934, in Beecher City, IL. Ruby was a member of the Antioch Christian Church. She loved to bake, read and do crossword puzzles. She loved her family, most especially her grandchildren and pets.

Ruby is survived by her sons: Mike Ferguson of Springfield, IL and Christopher (Angela) Ferguson of Harristown, IL; sister, Dolores (Ron) Frazier of Heyworth, IL; grandchildren: Taylor Ferguson, Drew (Megan) Reynolds, and Lacey Ferguson; three great-grandchildren; her dog, Daisy and her cat, Sparky.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Charles R. Sparks Jr., Jack Sparks, Ruth Niccum, Mary Sparks and Carolyn Schessler.

Memorials: Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation.

A visitation will be held on September 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Ruby's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.