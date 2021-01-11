DECATUR - Ruby Leota Elliott, 98, formerly of rural Decatur, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Olathe Good Samaritan Center, Olathe KS. She was born July 3, 1922, the daughter of John F. and Clara A. (Fischer) Schenker, in Bates County, Missouri. Ruby is survived by her daughters: Linda (Brian) Wilcox, Mulvane KS; Sheila (Don) Lutz, Pekin IL; Leila (Robert) Ayers, Olathe KS; and Sara (Carl) Hanson, Lenexa KS; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Full obituary can be found at: McGilley & Frye Funeral Home, Olathe KS, dignitymemorial.com
