SHELBYVILLE -- Ruby M. Miller, 93, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Heartland Senior Living, Neoga, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the South Second Street Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.
Ruby was born on August 26, 1926 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Robert and Eltha (Martz) Gill. She graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1944. Ruby worked in the Shelby County Clerk's Office and the Shelby County Treasurer's Office for a total of 36 years, serving as Shelby County Treasurer from 1990 until her retirement in 1994. Ruby was a member of the South Second Street Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking and playing dominoes with her friends at the Villas. She married Harold C. Miller on December 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2006.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Bob) Hudson of Shelbyville, IL; step-son, Tom (Lana) Miller of Shelbyville, IL; granddaughter, Amy Hudson of Shelbyville, IL; three step grandsons, Tom A. (Susan) Miller and Tim (Leslie) Miller both of Shelbyville, IL and Tadd (Amber) Miller of Seattle, WA; seven step-great grandchildren, and two step-great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and step-son, Robert Miller.
