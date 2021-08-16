MONTICELLO — Ruby T. Hardwick, 97, of Monticello, passed away at 7:45 p.m., August 14, 2021, at Maple Point, Monticello.

Ruby was born on June 17, 1924, in Delmer, KY, the daughter of Alva and Bannie Bell (Burton) Dalton. She married Edward Hardwick on July 4, 1954, in Delmer, KY. He passed away on October 6, 2005.

Ruby is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth Ann (Robert) Burton of Monticello and Betty Marie Harper of Bement; grandchildren: Cheri Knight, Rob Burton, Tammy Nelson, Dawn Johnson, Aaron Woodrum; 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Margaret Kay Woodrum; son-in-law, Karl Harper; sisters: Lennie Burton, Winnie Floyd, Flonnie Dalton, Ina Burton and brothers: Leston Dalton, Veston Dalton, Chester Dalton, Holbert Dalton, and Lervie Dalton.

Ruby worked in the Dietician Department at the Piatt County Nursing Home for 30 years. She was a member of the Bement Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, and cooking for her family.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Bement Baptist Church.

