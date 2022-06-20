April 24, 1930 - June 17, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Rudolfo R. "Rudy" Gonzalez, 92, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Rudy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Masonic Rites will be held just prior to the service at 10:45 a.m.. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9:45-10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Rudy will be laid to rest in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.

Rudy was born on April 24, 1930, in Guanajay, Cuba, the son of Dr. Francisco Rodriguez and Maria J. (Gonzalez) Rodriguez. Rudy received his Bachelor's of Arts & Science degree in Cuba. He then came to the United States in 1952, to teach Spanish. Rudy married Peggy J. Blickem in 1960, in Blue Island, IL. He later married Mildred Turner, on November 26, 1994. Mr. Gonzalez was drafted and served in the U.S. Army overseas during the Korean Conflict and earned an honorable discharge. During his military career, he was cleared for secret. (There are 3 levels, confidential, secret and top secret). He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, The Charlie Parlee Chapter of Korean War Veterans, American Legion, and the U.A.W. Local 751. He was past president of DANK (Duetsch American National Kongress). He also served two terms as president of W.A.S.A. (Winning As Single Adults), served two terms on the Corporate Board of East Area Agency on Aging, C.R.C. (Caterpillar Retirees Club), Stephen Decatur Lodge 979, He was Master Mason and Master Builder, RSVP (Retiree Volunteer Programs), Lifetime member of St. Mary's, DMH Auxiliary, V.F.W. (Veteran of Foreign Wars) and lifetime member of Korean War Association.

Rudy was proud to be an American and a man of his word. He claims during his life a man could be penniless, but his word had to be like gold. Rudy loved his daughter, Lanora Fulscher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Peggy Joyce Blickem.

Rudy is survived by his son, Scott Renner and his wife, Eneida of Nashville, TN; and his adopted daughter, Lanora J. Fulscher of Warrensburg, IL; great-nieces: Jennifer Black, Jamie Swick and Dena Barbush-Wentz.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

