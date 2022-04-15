April 1, 1955 - April 2, 2022
LAKE PLACID, Florida — Russell D. Harper, 67, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Decatur and Ramsey, IL, died April 2, 2022. At his request, no services will be held.
Russell was born to Raymond R. and Jean M. Cooley Harper on April 1, 1955. He graduated from Lakeview High School and served 20-years in the US Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he worked in Air Transport.
He is survived by wife, Karen Harper; former wife, Debbie Harper; daughters: Sabrina Harper of Connecticut and Jami Harper of SC; step-children: Jesse (Gina) King and Tina (Troy) Westover; grandchildren: Jordan, Shayne, Andreau, Allyanna, and Karleigh: step-grandchildren: Taylor, James, Lily and Scout; great-grandson Klay; step-great-granddaughter, Rori Lou; siblings: Connie Requarth (Fred Spannaus) of Decatur, IL, Michael (Raquel) Harper of Hampton, TN, Anne (Larry) Jurgens of Lockport, IL, Patrick (Deb) Harper of Decatur, IL, Carol Harper of Springfield, IL, and Edward (Dawn) Harper of Ramsey, IL. Also survived by aunts, an uncle, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Harper; and his grandparents.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.