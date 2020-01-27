Russell K. Martens
CLINTON — Russell K. Martens, 60, of Clinton, IL passed away at 2:05 PM, January 23, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, IL with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to a Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Russell was born July 6, 1959 in Bloomington, IL the son of Roger A. and Reta (Dagley) Martens. He married Sherrie Hazel November 11, 1989 in Bloomington, IL.

Survivors include his parents, Roger A. and Reta Martens, Mack Creek, MO; partner, Susan E. Huffman, Clinton, IL; children: Katherine (Tristan) Easley, Macon, IL; Clayton Martens, Clinton, IL; Andrew J. (Shaye) Huffman, Wapella, IL; and Ashley Huffman, Clinton, IL; grandchildren, Wylien James Easley and Westyn Kent Easley; Avery and Adlyn Smith; and Talon and Karsyn Huffman; sister, Roxanne (Martens) Schmid, Heyworth, IL; brothers, Ryan (Sherri) Martens, Bloomington, IL and Reed Martens, Bloomington, IL; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Russell worked at Wallace Press for 30 years and was currently employed at PTC Alliance, Fairbury, IL. He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Russel was a die-hard Cardinal Fan. He enjoyed watching the “Andy Griffith Show”.

