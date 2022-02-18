DECATUR — Russell Lynn Schultz, 64, of Decatur, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in his home.

A funeral service to celebrate Russell's life will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (2727 N. Union Decatur, IL. 62526). Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, also at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Russ was born October 22, 1957, in Decatur son of Melvin and Bonnie Schultz. He graduated from Eisenhower High School class of 1975 where he played football and was a wrestler. Russ worked as a truck driver for Huston Patterson. He married Cheryl Stroede on September 30, 1978.

Surviving is his wife, Cheryl Schultz; sons: Lucas and Zachary Schultz; granddaughter: Lillian Schultz; sister, Annette Wilms; father-in-law, Albert Stroede.

He was preceded by his parents.

