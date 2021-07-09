ATWOOD — Russell Neil McDonald, 85, of Atwood, died at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Neil was born March 5, 1936 in Tuscola, the son of Carol Russell and Leona Doris Fulfer McDonald. He married Deanna West in Arthur on Sept. 19, 1994.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna McDonald of Atwood; sons: Dr. Douglas McDonald of Lander, Wyoming; David (Christie) McDonald of Mattoon; brother, Ward (Diana) McDonald of Champaign; four grandchildren: Molly McDonald, Kassie Kennedy, Melissa (Nick) Minor, and Travis (Rachel) Meador; eight great-grandchildren: Kylon, Atlas, Ivan, Gavin, Joshua, Caleb, Josie, Lainey; one great-great-grandchild, Asher; step-children: Dawna Binion of Atwood; Benjamin (Marilou) Binion of Auburn, Kentucky; step-grand children: Alex, Taylor, Maggie, and Merry Noel.

Neil received his B.S. Degree in Engineering at the University of Illinois and was an Industrial Engineer at A.E. Staley's in Decatur.

He was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church and 50-year member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Neil was very involved in genealogy and was proud of the many historic people in his family. He also loved to travel and instilled a spirit of camping in his sons.

