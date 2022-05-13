June 1, 1960 - May 11, 2022

CISCO — Russell V. Weber, 61, of Cisco, passed away at 5:45 a.m., May 11, 2022, at his residence.

Russ was born June 1, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Suzanne (Phillips) Weber. He married Tamahra Coon on November 18, 2006, in Monticello, IL.

Russ is survived by his wife, Tamahra Weber of Cisco; sons: Jeremy Weber (Emily) of White Heath and Josh Weber (Erin) of Cisco; grandchildren: Hudson and Ava, with a third grandchild arriving in November; brothers: Scott Weber, Patrick Weber, Jim Weber, David Weber; sisters: Peggy Coven, Renee Sample, Lorri Howes, and Debbie Apger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John R. Weber.

Russ was a car enthusiast and enjoyed painting cars. He was a member of the Good Guys Hot Rod Street Machine Nationals. He enjoyed spending time working in the yard, traveling, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Russ was well known for his creativity. If anyone has a street rod that they would like to drive to the visitation in honor of Russ, the family would appreciate it.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

Memorials may be made to ALS or Creations Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.