DECATUR — Russell Van Summers, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL, with his loved ones by his side.

Russell was born on December 15, 1954, in Decatur, the son of Arthur Van and Lucille E. (Brown) Summers. He was a 1973 graduate of Stonington High School and went on to serve his country for 14 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois in Springfield. Russell and Pamela Halbrook were united in marriage on November 25, 1989 and were blessed with 31 years of marriage. He served as the director of Adventist Community Services and Disaster Response Agency Area II. Russell previously worked for Zexel/Valeo. Right before retiring, he worked for Advantage Sales Solution and was a licensed real estate agent selling for Cutting Edge Realty. Russell was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Stewardson.

Russell never knew a stranger. Unassuming, yet friendly to everyone. Empathic, kind, caring. His heart for those he knew and loved was immeasurable. He accepted everyone at face value. He valued and cherished people for who they were. He loved unconditionally. The world was a much better place, just because he was in it. Russell and his hearty laughter will be missed immensely by his loved ones.

Surviving are his loving wife, Pamela J. Summers; sons: John Troy (Michelle) Wilson, Joseph (April) Wilson and Benjamin (Hillary) Summers, all of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters: Loreane (Sam) Robinson of Decatur and Lois (Ed) Blondin of Rockford and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Paul and Star Halbrook; three brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 with Pastor Larry Clonch officiating in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville with military rites performed by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made in Russell's name to the Stewardson Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Adventist Community Services or the Adventist Disaster Response Agency and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

