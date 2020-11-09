Russsell C. Buchanan

DECATUR - Russell C. Buchanan, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away November 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Russell was born September 17, 1940, in Decatur, to Robert and Margaret (Jones) Buchanan. Russell was an Eagle Scout with Troop 25. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.

He was employed for 32 years by Norfolk and Southern railroad in Decatur, IL as a pipe fitter/welding instructor. He served some of that time in Bluefield, West Virginia. He married Barbara Jean Cherry on April 25, 1990 in Bluefield, West Virginia. Russel retired in 2002 and he and Barbara moved to Nashville, TN. He had a soul for fishing, was a master gardener, an avid poker and billiard player.

And Russell loved a good practical joke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara; one son, Rodney Buchanan; one daughter, Jamie (Russell) Snoke of Decatur, IL; step-sons, Steve (Nancy) Cornell, David (Mary) Cornell of Decatur; one step-daughter, Cathy (Rob) West of Indianapolis, IN; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Kenneth Wheeler; his son, Randy Buchanan; half brother, William Wheeler and step-brother, Richard Wheeler.