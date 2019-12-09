MOUNT PULASKI — Ruth A. Schaffenacker, 90, of Mt. Pulaski passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruth was born on January 20, 1929 in Chestnut, IL the daughter of Walter and Vera (Knauer) Aukamp. She married Wayne Schaffenacker on February 19, 1953 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2011.
Ruth is survived by her children, Ronald (Patricia) Schaffenacker and Diane R. Douglas; her seven grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delmar (Carol) Aukamp and Don (Dee) Aukamp; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Aukamp.
Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.